Tuesdays, 9 p.m., Vermont Public Classical

Fiesta is a weekly classical music program from WFMT devoted to Latin American and Iberian music from the 16th to 21st century, and brings artistically and historically significant compositions and artists to its listeners. Acclaimed composer, musician, and professor Elbio Barilari is your guide on this adventure through a rich musical landscape. We invite you to enjoy and learn about the lively, compelling, and rarely-heard treasures of Latino classical music from around the world. Interviews with composers, conductors, and musicians enrich the music.

