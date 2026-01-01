Everyone has a story to tell. Vermont Human is a video series that slows down and explores the lives of your neighbors.

This series is produced by David Littlefield. Check back regularly for new episodes.

Rich Striker

Rich Striker has been fixing cars since high school. An unexpected tragedy prompts him to reflect on how he relates to his work.

Michael MacHarg

Michael MacHarg crafts world-renowned bagpipes from his shop in South Royalton, Vermont. His family's relationship with the instrument dates back to World War I.

Kristen Gallagher

In the 1800's there were hundreds of fiber mills across Vermont. Today there are only a handful. Kristen Gallagher's is one of them.

Alan Paschell

In the 1970s, Alan Paschell built his own home in Calais, Vermont. For decades he has created unique pottery out of his home studio.

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