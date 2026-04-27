You can run, but can you run in heels? The Pride of Woodstock High Heel race is a fun and fabulous sprint down Elm Street for anyone fierce enough to don pumps, platforms, wedges, stilettos or slingbacks. Costumes, wigs, make-up and sparkle are highly recommended!

Prizes will be given to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd finishers as well as to the racers with the best high heels, costume and hair.