Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pride of Woodstock High Heel Race

Pride of Woodstock High Heel Race

You can run, but can you run in heels? The Pride of Woodstock High Heel race is a fun and fabulous sprint down Elm Street for anyone fierce enough to don pumps, platforms, wedges, stilettos or slingbacks. Costumes, wigs, make-up and sparkle are highly recommended!

Prizes will be given to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd finishers as well as to the racers with the best high heels, costume and hair.

Pride of Woodstock
$44
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pride of Woodstock
prideofwoodstockvermont@gmail.com
https://www.prideofwoodstockvt.org
Pride of Woodstock
26 Elm St
Woodstock, Vermont 05091
prideofwoodstockvermont@gmail.com
https://www.prideofwoodstockvt.org/