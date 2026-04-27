Pride of Woodstock High Heel Race
Pride of Woodstock High Heel Race
You can run, but can you run in heels? The Pride of Woodstock High Heel race is a fun and fabulous sprint down Elm Street for anyone fierce enough to don pumps, platforms, wedges, stilettos or slingbacks. Costumes, wigs, make-up and sparkle are highly recommended!
Prizes will be given to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd finishers as well as to the racers with the best high heels, costume and hair.
Pride of Woodstock
$44
09:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pride of Woodstock
prideofwoodstockvermont@gmail.com
Pride of Woodstock
26 Elm StWoodstock, Vermont 05091
prideofwoodstockvermont@gmail.com