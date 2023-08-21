Last summer, we grappled with a severe drought. This summer, it rained so much, businesses in Old Orchard Beach, Maine and New Hampshire’s White Mountains feared they might lose the whole tourist season. In Vermont, people spent much of the summer cleaning up from catastrophic floods that also affected farms in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The unpredictability and volatility is anything but normal for a New England summer…but with climate change, you might say we’re now beyond normal.

In this series from the New England News Collaborative, journalists across the region worked together to tell stories about how climate change is affecting what we know, love and rely on in New England summers.