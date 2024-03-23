Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS NewsHour

March 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 84 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, the deadliest massacre in Russia in decades leaves the country on edge, just days after President Putin was re-elected. Then, we look at working conditions for migrant farm workers and the role they play in U.S. economic growth. Plus, how the residents of a small Wisconsin town are dealing with a surge of migrants.

Aired: 03/22/24 | Expires: 04/22/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 9:04
PBS NewsHour
What we know so far about the deadly terror attack in Russia
What we know about the terror attack in Russia and the ISIS group claiming responsibility
Clip: S2024 E84 | 9:04
Watch 1:54
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Biden signs $1.2 trillion government funding bill
News Wrap: Government shutdown averted as Biden signs $1.2 trillion funding bill
Clip: S2024 E84 | 1:54
Watch 7:08
PBS NewsHour
Immigrant workers face harsh conditions on U.S. dairy farms
Immigrant workers face routine injuries, lack of protections on U.S. dairy farms
Clip: S2024 E84 | 7:08
Watch 5:38
PBS NewsHour
How a small Wisconsin city is responding to a migrant surge
How a small Wisconsin community is responding to a recent migrant surge
Clip: S2024 E84 | 5:38
Watch 3:22
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on super communication
A Brief But Spectacular take on super communication
Clip: S2024 E83 | 3:22
Watch 8:32
PBS NewsHour
Lenny Kravitz on individualism and his unique sound
Lenny Kravitz on authenticity, individualism and his unique sound
Clip: S2024 E83 | 8:32
Watch 4:07
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Dozens killed in terror attack at Moscow concert
News Wrap: Dozens killed in terror attack at Moscow concert
Clip: S2024 E83 | 4:07
Watch 10:04
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on latest round of chaos in the House
Brooks and Capehart on the latest round of chaos in the House
Clip: S2024 E83 | 10:04
Watch 6:53
PBS NewsHour
Transplant of pig kidney into human marks medical milestone
Transplant of pig kidney into a human marks medical milestone
Clip: S2024 E83 | 6:53
Watch 7:52
PBS NewsHour
Muslim judge nominated to appeals court faces roadblock
First Muslim American nominated to federal appeals court faces roadblocks in Senate
Clip: S2024 E83 | 7:52
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E83 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E82 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E81 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E80 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E79 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E78 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
March 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E77 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E76 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E75 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E74 | 57:46