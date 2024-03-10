Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

PBS NewsHour

March 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 71 | 24m 09s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, ahead of the 96th annual Academy Awards, we look at the role and recognition of women in front of and behind the camera. Then, a new book examines the relationship between Saddam Hussein and the U.S. across four administrations. Plus, what’s behind the recent push for legislation that gives fetuses the legal rights of a person.

Aired: 03/09/24 | Expires: 04/09/24
Watch 2:55
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S. Army ship en route to build pier for Gaza
News Wrap: U.S. Army ship en route to Mediterranean for construction of pier for Gaza
Clip: S2024 E71 | 2:55
Watch 5:37
PBS NewsHour
2024 Oscars spotlight progress, struggles for women in film
How the 2024 Oscars spotlight progress and continued struggles for women in film
Clip: S2024 E71 | 5:37
Watch 7:33
PBS NewsHour
A new look at the U.S. relationship with Saddam Hussein
‘The Achilles Trap’ offers a new look at Saddam Hussein’s relationship with the U.S.
Clip: S2024 E71 | 7:33
Watch 5:07
PBS NewsHour
The role of fetal personhood in the anti-abortion movement
The role of fetal personhood in the anti-abortion movement and legislation
Clip: S2024 E71 | 5:07
Watch 3:04
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S. and Jordan airdrop more food in Gaza
News Wrap: Gazans scramble for food airdropped from U.S. and Jordan
Clip: S2024 E70 | 3:04
Watch 5:55
PBS NewsHour
What the SAT going digital means for college admissions
Goodbye No. 2 pencils: What the SAT going digital means for college admissions
Clip: S2024 E70 | 5:55
Watch 8:48
PBS NewsHour
What to know about a growing GOP divide over Trump support
What to know about a growing GOP divide over Trump support and the party’s future
Clip: S2024 E70 | 8:48
Watch 3:22
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on care for violence survivors
A Brief But Spectacular take on caring for survivors of domestic violence
Clip: S2024 E70 | 3:22
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E70 | 24:08
Watch 11:35
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's State of the Union address
Brooks and Capehart on Biden’s State of the Union and what’s next in the 2024 race
Clip: S2024 E69 | 11:35
