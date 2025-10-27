2025 Volkswagen Golf R & GTI & 2025 Volvo EX30

We’re kicking on both front burners for a double Road Test of Volkswagen’s hot hatches, the Golf GTI and Golf R. Then we’ll simmer down for an easygoing commuter with an electric groove, the Volvo EX30. We’ll sign up for an “Over the Edge” recon of some military-grade hardware. Plus, another “Road Test by Request,” this time looking back at the Big Three’s competing dually pickups.