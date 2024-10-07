Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Austin City Limits

Jacob Collier / Nickel Creek

Season 50 Episode 5004 | 53m 25s

A pair of acclaimed virtuoso acts thrill in an innovative hour: six-time Grammy-winning UK phenom Jacob Collier performs highlights from his Djesse series and formative bluegrass act Nickel Creek showcase songs from their latest Celebrants.

Aired: 10/18/24 | Expires: 11/17/24
Austin City Limits is produced by Austin PBS and funding is provided in part by Dell Technologies, the Austin Convention Center Department, Cirrus Logic and AXS Ticketing. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Austin City Limits.
Extras
Watch 3:49
Austin City Limits
Black Pumas on Austin City Limits "Ice Cream (Pay Phone)"
Black Pumas perform "Ice Cream (Pay Phone)" on Austin City Limits.
Clip: S50 E5002 | 3:49
Watch 53:55
Austin City Limits
Gary Clark Jr. / Black Pumas
Grammy-lauded Gary Clark Jr. and Black Pumas deliver a thrilling hour of rock and soul.
Episode: S50 E5002 | 53:55
Watch 54:55
Austin City Limits
ACL 9th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Trisha Yearwood
The Austin City Limits Hall of Fame honors country music superstar Trisha Yearwood.
Special: 54:55
Watch 54:55
Austin City Limits
ACL 9th Annual Hall of Fame Honors John Prine
The 9th annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame honors late singer/songwriter John Prine.
Special: 54:55
Watch 55:15
Austin City Limits
ACL Presents 22nd Annual Americana Honors
Austin City Limits presents highlights from Nashville’s 22nd Annual Americana Honors.
Special: 55:15
Watch 0:55
Austin City Limits
Austin City Limits Season 49 Premieres this October on PBS
Brand new Austin City Limits episodes are coming to PBS this October.
Preview: S49 | 0:55
Watch 53:26
Austin City Limits
Jenny Lewis / MUNA
Singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis returns to ACL, while pop trio MUNA makes their debut.
Episode: S49 E4902 | 53:26
Watch 53:26
Austin City Limits
Rodrigo y Gabriela featuring the Austin Symphony Orchestra
Guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela are accompanied by the Austin Symphony Orchestra.
Episode: S49 E4901 | 53:26
Watch 53:56
Austin City Limits
ACL Presents 21st Annual Americana Honors
Austin City Limits presents the 21st annual Americana Awards and Honors.
Special: 53:56
Watch 54:36
Austin City Limits
ACL 8th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Joe Ely
The eighth annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame salutes Texas music legend Joe Ely.
Special: 54:36
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Austin City Limits Season 50
  • Austin City Limits Season 49
  • Austin City Limits Season 48
  • Austin City Limits Season 47
  • Austin City Limits Season 46
  • Austin City Limits Season 45
  • Austin City Limits Season 44
  • Austin City Limits Season 43
  • Austin City Limits Season 42
  • Austin City Limits Season 41
  • Austin City Limits Season 40
  • Austin City Limits Season 39
  • Austin City Limits Season 38
  • Austin City Limits Season 37
  • Austin City Limits Season 36
  • Austin City Limits Season 35
  • Austin City Limits Season 34
  • Austin City Limits Season 25
  • Austin City Limits Season 20
  • Austin City Limits
  • Austin City Limits Season 12
  • Austin City Limits Season 8
  • Austin City Limits Season 1
Watch 53:25
Austin City Limits
Maggie Rogers / Gracie Abrams
Breakthrough indie-pop acts Maggie Rogers and Gracie Abrams perform their hits in a buoyant hour.
Episode: S50 E5003 | 53:25
Watch 53:55
Austin City Limits
Gary Clark Jr. / Black Pumas
Grammy-lauded Gary Clark Jr. and Black Pumas deliver a thrilling hour of rock and soul.
Episode: S50 E5002 | 53:55
Watch 53:25
Austin City Limits
Kacey Musgraves
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves showcases her latest release Deeper Well.
Episode: S50 E5001 | 53:25
Watch 53:56
Austin City Limits
Bonnie Raitt
Blues, rock & soul maestro Bonnie Raitt returns to ACL with her acclaimed Just Like That…
Episode: S49 E4913 | 53:56
Watch 53:25
Austin City Limits
Alanis Morissette
Alternative rock icon Alanis Morissette thrills with a career-spanning set on her ACL.
Episode: S49 E4912 | 53:25
Watch 53:26
Austin City Limits
Noah Kahan / Flor de Toloache
Singer/songwriter Noah Kahan & Grammy-nominated innovators Flor de Toloache debut on ACL.
Episode: S49 E4911 | 53:26
Watch 53:26
Austin City Limits
Tanya Tucker / Brittney Spencer
Legendary Tanya Tucker and Brittney Spencer showcase modern country on Austin City Limits.
Episode: S49 E4910 | 53:26
Watch 53:26
Austin City Limits
Robert Glasper / DOMi & JD Beck
Grammy-winning Robert Glasper and duo DOMi & JD BECK bring next-generation jazz to ACL.
Episode: S49 E4908 | 53:26
Watch 53:26
Austin City Limits
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Legendary rockers Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo perform classic gems in their ACL debut.
Episode: S49 E4909 | 53:26
Watch 53:56
Austin City Limits
Foo Fighters
Rock icons Foo Fighters return to rock ACL in an epic hour.
Episode: S49 E4907 | 53:56