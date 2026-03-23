Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Antiques Roadshow

250 Years of Americana

Season 30 Episode 22

tk

Aired: 06/28/26
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by Ancestry and American Cruise Lines. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 1:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1959 Gibson ES-225 TDN Electric Guitar
Appraisal: 1959 Gibson ES-225 TDN Electric Guitar
Clip: S30 E11 | 1:04
Watch 3:02
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Topper Dawn & Friends Doll Collection, ca. 1970
Appraisal: Topper Dawn & Friends Doll Collection, ca. 1970
Clip: S30 E11 | 3:02
Watch 1:10
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Osteopath Doctor's Double-sided Sign, ca. 1890
Appraisal: Osteopath Doctor's Double-sided Sign, ca. 1890
Clip: S30 E11 | 1:10
Watch 1:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Victor Schoetzow Ink Drawings, ca. 1930
Appraisal: Victor Schoetzow Ink Drawings, ca. 1930
Clip: S30 E11 | 1:04
Watch 2:39
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1947 Carroll Harris Simms Terracotta Figure
Appraisal: 1947 Carroll Harris Simms Terracotta Figure
Clip: S30 E11 | 2:39
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Castle Farms, Hour 2
Preview: Castle Farms, Hour 2
Preview: S30 E11 | 0:30
Watch 2:23
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Bohemian Garnet Suite in Original Box, ca.1880
Appraisal: Bohemian Garnet Suite in Original Box, ca.1880
Clip: S30 E11 | 2:23
Watch 2:39
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1973 Charles Schulz-signed Drawing & Book
Appraisal: 1973 Charles Schulz-signed Drawing & Book
Clip: S30 E11 | 2:39
Watch 2:21
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Cartier Art Deco Pendant Necklace with Box, ca. 1929
Appraisal: Cartier Art Deco Pendant Necklace with Box, ca. 1929
Clip: S30 E11 | 2:21
Watch 3:11
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1864 Lincoln & Johnson Campaign Flag
Appraisal: 1864 Lincoln & Johnson Campaign Flag
Clip: S30 E11 | 3:11
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 30
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 29
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 28
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 27
  • Season 26
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 25
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 24
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 23
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 22
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 21
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 20
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 19
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 18
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 17
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 16
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 15
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 14
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 13
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 12
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 11
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 10
Antiques Roadshow
Castle Farms, Hour 2
See Michigan marvels unveiled during ROADSHOW’s stop at Castle Farms in Charlevoix!
Episode: S30 E11
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Castle Farms , Hour 1
ROADSHOW visits charming Charlevoix, MI in search of hidden treasures and their stories.
Episode: S30 E10 | 52:24
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Treasures abound in Midcoast Maine during ROADSHOW’s first-time stop in Boothbay!
Episode: S30 E9 | 52:26
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 2
Surprising treasures are in bloom during ROADSHOW’s fruitful journey in Boothbay, Maine.
Episode: S30 E8 | 52:24
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 1
See a bounty of Boothbay booty from ROADSHOW’s first-ever visit to the state of Maine.
Episode: S30 E7 | 52:24
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 3
Travel with ROADSHOW to historic Savannah and learn about intriguing Georgia discoveries.
Episode: S30 E6 | 52:26
Watch 54:05
Antiques Roadshow
Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 2
All aboard as ROADSHOW travels to Savannah, GA in search of America’s hidden treasures.
Episode: S30 E5 | 54:05
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 1
Catch ROADSHOW’s stunning season-topping treasure in this first hour from Savannah, GA!
Episode: S30 E4 | 52:24
Watch 52:27
Antiques Roadshow
Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, Hour 3
See a bounty of Utah treasures from ROADSHOW’s visit to Red Butte Garden & Arboretum!
Episode: S30 E3 | 52:27
Watch 52:24
Antiques Roadshow
Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, Hour 2
Watch all-new stunning treasures discovered during ROADSHOW’s visit to Salt Lake City, UT!
Episode: S30 E2 | 52:24