Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Experience

Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal

Season 36 Episode 4

The dramatic and inspiring story of ordinary women who fought against overwhelming odds for the health and safety of their families. In the late 1970s, residents of Love Canal in Niagara Falls, NY, discovered that their homes, schools, and playgrounds were built on top of a former chemical waste dump. Housewives activated to create a grassroots movement that galvanized the landmark Superfund Bill.

Aired: 03/26/24
Corporate sponsorship for American Experience is provided by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Carlisle Companies. Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Extras
Watch 2:34
American Experience
Trailer | Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal
The story of housewives who led a grassroots movement to galvanize the Superfund Bill.
Preview: S36 E4 | 2:34
Watch 8:55
American Experience
Chapter 1 | The Cancer Detectives
Watch a preview of The Cancer Detectives.
Clip: S36 E3 | 8:55
Watch 1:35
American Experience
Trailer | The Cancer Detectives
The untold story of the people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer.
Preview: S36 E3 | 1:35
Watch 1:00
American Experience
Who's Who
Meet the characters in "Fly With Me."
Clip: S36 E2 | 1:00
Watch 10:05
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Fly with Me
Watch a preview of Fly with Me.
Clip: S36 E2 | 10:05
Watch 2:02
American Experience
Trailer | Fly with Me
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Preview: S36 E2 | 2:02
Watch 9:20
American Experience
Chapter 1 |Nazi Town, USA
Watch a preview of Nazi Town, USA.
Clip: S36 E1 | 9:20
Watch 1:26
American Experience
Trailer | Nazi Town, USA
The story of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi group active across the US in the 1930s.
Preview: S36 E1 | 1:26
Watch 3:59
American Experience
Where did disco come from?
The origin story behind the Seventies most signature sound.
Clip: S35 E9 | 3:59
Watch 2:50
American Experience
From the Vault: Henri Belolo
French music producer Henri Belolo tells the origin story of the Village People.
Clip: S35 E9 | 2:50
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • American Experience Season 36
  • American Experience Season 35
  • American Experience Season 34
  • American Experience Season 33
  • American Experience Season 32
  • American Experience Season 31
  • American Experience Season 30
  • American Experience Season 29
  • American Experience Season 28
  • American Experience Season 27
  • American Experience Season 26
  • American Experience Season 25
  • American Experience Season 24
  • American Experience Season 23
  • American Experience Season 22
  • American Experience Season 21
  • American Experience Season 20
  • American Experience Season 19
  • American Experience Season 18
  • American Experience Season 17
  • American Experience Season 16
  • American Experience Season 15
  • American Experience Season 14
  • American Experience Season 13
  • American Experience Season 11
  • American Experience Season 10
  • American Experience Season 7
  • American Experience Season 6
  • American Experience Season 4
  • American Experience Season 3
Watch 52:54
American Experience
The Cancer Detectives
The untold story of the people who fought tirelessly to save women from cervical cancer.
Episode: S36 E3 | 52:54
Watch 1:52:39
American Experience
Fly with Me
The lively but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.
Episode: S36 E2 | 1:52:39
Watch 52:32
American Experience
Nazi Town, USA
The story of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi group active across the US in the 1930s.
Episode: S36 E1 | 52:32
Watch 51:27
American Experience
The War on Disco
Explore the culture war that erupted over the spectacular rise of disco music.
Episode: S35 E9 | 51:27
Watch 1:47:21
American Experience
The Harvest: Integrating Mississippi's Schools
The story of a Mississippi town’s effort to integrate its public schools in 1970.
Episode: S35 E8 | 1:47:21
Watch 1:52:40
American Experience
The Busing Battleground
Revisit 1970s Boston, when court-mandated school integration unleashed racial unrest.
Episode: S35 E7 | 1:52:40
Watch 1:36:51
American Experience
Casa Susanna
Casa Susanna was a refuge for transgender women and cross-dressing men in the 1950s-60s.
Episode: S35 E6 | 1:36:51
Watch 52:22
American Experience
The Sun Queen
Unsung scientist Mária Telkes dedicated her career to harnessing the power of the sun.
Episode: S35 E5 | 52:22
Watch 1:22:29
American Experience
The Movement and the "Madman"
Discover the story of the 1969 showdown between President Nixon and the antiwar movement.
Episode: S35 E4 | 1:22:29
Watch 52:17
American Experience
Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Discover the unexpected history behind Monopoly, America’s favorite board game.
Episode: S35 E3 | 52:17