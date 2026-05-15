In review: Lawmakers' funding woes, ed reform at impasse over mergers, hidden parking fees
This week, a look at how lawmakers in the state often push big ideas but struggle to fund them.
Plus, an update on education reform efforts in the Statehouse.
And, why you may be paying more to park without realizing it.
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This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Hannah Bassett - Seven Days
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public
- Erin Petenko - VTDigger
Dive deeper
- Vermont’s Lawmakers Push Big Ideas — but Struggle to Fund Them (Seven Days)
- Impasse over forced mergers threatens education reform (Vermont Public)
- Barre’s proposed school district budget fails — again (VTDigger)
- The hidden fee spreading across Vermont parking meters (VTDigger)
- Proposed constitutional amendment headed to voters in November (Vermont Public)