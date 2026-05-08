In review: Overdose deaths, ethics funding, guns in bars
Overdose deaths in Vermont drop for the third consecutive year in a row.
Plus, Vermont's Ethics Commission grapples with funding and capacity questions. And the Senate advances a statewide ban on guns in bars.
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This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Mark Johnson - WCAX
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Alicia Freese - Vermont Public
Dive deeper
- Overdose deaths fell in Vermont for the third year in a row (Vermont Public)
- Vermont Ethics Commission faces funding shortfall as workload grows (WCAX)
- Vt. Senate Democrats push statewide ban on guns in bars (WCAX)
- Proposal to tax high earners stirs debate over policy, and politics, in Montpelier (Vermont Public)