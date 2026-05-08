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Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Overdose deaths, ethics funding, guns in bars

Published May 8, 2026 at 4:55 PM EDT

Overdose deaths in Vermont drop for the third consecutive year in a row.

Plus, Vermont's Ethics Commission grapples with funding and capacity questions. And the Senate advances a statewide ban on guns in bars.

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Vermont This Week Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVideo