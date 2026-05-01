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Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: UVM athletic complex funding, Vermont's low birth rate, lawsuit roundup

Published May 1, 2026 at 4:52 PM EDT

A divided state Legislature considers using state scholarship funds to help finance a UVM athletic complex as Gov. Phil Scott continues to throw his support behind the proposal.

Plus, a look at why Vermont's birth rate lags behind the rest of the country. And we'll discuss the lawsuits Vermont's joined against the Trump administration and what they've accomplished so far.

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Vermont This Week Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVideo