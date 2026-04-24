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Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: ICE protesters won't be charged, UVMMC's financial losses, small colleges on the ropes

Published April 24, 2026 at 4:56 PM EDT

State law enforcement officials this week blasted a decision by Chittenden County's top prosecutor to not charge protesters arrested during the South Burlington ICE raid last month.

Plus, how hospitals and health care regulators are navigating financial pressures.

And a look at the impact a changing higher education landscape is having on the state's colleges and universities.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

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