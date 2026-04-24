In review: ICE protesters won't be charged, UVMMC's financial losses, small colleges on the ropes
State law enforcement officials this week blasted a decision by Chittenden County's top prosecutor to not charge protesters arrested during the South Burlington ICE raid last month.
Plus, how hospitals and health care regulators are navigating financial pressures.
And a look at the impact a changing higher education landscape is having on the state's colleges and universities.
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This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Liam Elder-Connors - Vermont Public
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Hannah Bassett - Seven Days
Dive deeper
- Chittenden County state’s attorney won’t charge protesters in South Burlington ICE raid (Vermont Public)
- UVM Medical Center Is Losing $460,000 Every Day (Seven Days)
- As one Vermont college finishes its last semester, an estimated 442 others may be in trouble (Vermont Public, Hechinger Report)