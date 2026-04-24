In review: ICE protesters won't be charged, UVMMC's financial losses, small colleges on the ropes

State law enforcement officials this week blasted a decision by Chittenden County's top prosecutor to not charge protesters arrested during the South Burlington ICE raid last month.

Plus, how hospitals and health care regulators are navigating financial pressures.

And a look at the impact a changing higher education landscape is having on the state's colleges and universities.

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This week's panel

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