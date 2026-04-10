In review: Education reform still stalled, unpaid taxes strain towns, Vt. doctors bypass insurance
The Scott administration is pressing lawmakers to act on education reform as we head into the final stretch of the legislative session.
Plus, unpaid property taxes are putting a strain on local budgets.
And, why some doctors in Vermont are cutting out insurance companies.
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This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- James Maloney - NBC5
- Alison Novak - Seven Days
- Kevin McCallum - Seven Days
Dive deeper
- Education Reform Efforts Appear Stalled in the Statehouse (Seven Days)
- Vermont Gov. Phil Scott unsatisfied with education reform efforts (NBC5)
- Recommendations on CVSD reconfiguration study to go to school board next month (NBC5)
- Unpaid Taxes Are Stressing Local Budgets in Pockets of Vermont (Seven Days)
- Some Vermont Doctors Embrace the New ‘Direct Primary Care’ Model (Seven Days)