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Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Vermont police under scrutiny, lawmakers weigh health care bills, transportation funding

Published March 20, 2026 at 5:27 PM EDT

The fallout from a federal ICE raid in South Burlington continued this week as the state's public safety commissioner defended the actions of the Vermont State Police. The Senate and House Judiciary Committees held a joint hearing yesterday looking for answers.

Plus, a look at some of the bills that are making their way through the legislative session.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

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Vermont This Week Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVideo