In review: Vermont police under scrutiny, lawmakers weigh health care bills, transportation funding
The fallout from a federal ICE raid in South Burlington continued this week as the state's public safety commissioner defended the actions of the Vermont State Police. The Senate and House Judiciary Committees held a joint hearing yesterday looking for answers.
Plus, a look at some of the bills that are making their way through the legislative session.
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This week's panel
- Mark Johnson - Guest moderator - WCAX
- Derek Brouwer - Vermont Public
- Olivia Gieger - VTDigger
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
Dive deeper
- State and local police defend handling of ICE raid in South Burlington (Vermont Public)
- Vermont lawmakers search for solutions as road funding gap widens (WCAX)
- Vermont lawmakers advance bills to lower health care costs (WCAX)
- Federal government investigates Vermont’s abortion coverage mandate (VTDigger)
- Why are some rural Medicare patients paying more than patients at bigger hospitals? (VTDigger)