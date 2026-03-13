In review: ICE arrests and protests in South Burlington
A chaotic scene unfolded in South Burlington on Wednesday night as federal immigration authorities raided a home while activists tried to impede the arrests of the people inside.
We'll break down the day's events and discuss why ICE and Vermont police are facing scrutiny.
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This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Liam Elder-Connors - Vermont Public
- Kevin McCallum - Seven Days
- Sasha Goldstein - Seven Days
Dive deeper
- Questions Raised Over Local and State Police Actions at ICE Raid (Seven Days)
- Immigrants detained by ICE at South Burlington house petition for release (Vermont Public)
- The South Burlington ICE raid explained (Vermont Public)
- ‘Defend the Guard’ Bill Gets Shot Down (Seven Days)