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Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: ICE arrests and protests in South Burlington

Published March 13, 2026 at 4:58 PM EDT

A chaotic scene unfolded in South Burlington on Wednesday night as federal immigration authorities raided a home while activists tried to impede the arrests of the people inside.

We'll break down the day's events and discuss why ICE and Vermont police are facing scrutiny.

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Vermont This Week Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVideo