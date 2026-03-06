In review: Town Meeting Day results, school budgets, VTANG in Iran
Town Meeting Day brought communities across the state together this week for one of Vermont's most cherished traditions. Vermont This Week breaks down the results.
Plus, voters approve 82% of school budgets, despite property tax implications.
And, we learned this week that the Vermont National Guard is part of the war effort in Iran.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mikaela Lefrak - Moderator - Vermont Public
- April McCullum - Vermont Public
- Aaron Calvin - Seven Days
- Lisa Scagliotti - Waterbury Roundabout
Dive deeper
- Vermont voters approve 82% of school budgets, despite property tax implications (Vermont Public)
- Burlington Voters Approve 5-Cent Tax Increase, Other Ballot Items (Seven Days)
- Over four hours, Waterbury voters pass a budget with raises for officials, a firetruck, and lowered property taxes (Waterbury Roundabout)
- Pentagon Confirms VTANG’s Involvement in War on Iran (Seven Days)