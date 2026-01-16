Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

In review: Shopping for cheaper health care, plan to ramp down motel program, Supreme Court nominees

Published January 16, 2026 at 5:48 PM EST

The state's largest health insurer is urging Vermonters to avoid its largest hospital, and instead shop around for more affordable treatment.

Plus, a new plan to help unhoused Vermonters and end the use of motel rooms.

And Gov. Phil Scott tapped two veteran prosecutors to fill seats on the Vermont Supreme Court.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

