In review: Republican senator urged to resign, Burlington court resources, Pride Center closure
State leaders from across the political spectrum call on an Orleans County senator to resign after taking part in a racist Young Republicans group chat.
Plus, Gov. Scott announces the first steps in a plan to address public safety concerns in Burlington.
And one of the state's largest LGBTQ+ organizations closes indefinitely.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator
- Liam Elder-Connors - Vermont Public
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Auditi Guha - VTDigger