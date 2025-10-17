Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Republican senator urged to resign, Burlington court resources, Pride Center closure

Published October 17, 2025 at 5:17 PM EDT

State leaders from across the political spectrum call on an Orleans County senator to resign after taking part in a racist Young Republicans group chat.

Plus, Gov. Scott announces the first steps in a plan to address public safety concerns in Burlington.

And one of the state's largest LGBTQ+ organizations closes indefinitely.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

Tags
Vermont This Week Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsVideo