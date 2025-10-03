In review: Public safety firing, shutdown impacts, Burlington mall redevelopment
The firing of a public safety official sows doubts about the future of Vermont's bias-free policing work.
Plus, how the federal government shutdown is impacting Vermonters.
And after more than a decade of delays and turmoil, the redevelopment of Burlington's downtown mall is nearing completion.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb (Moderator) - Vermont Public
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public
- Courtney Lamdin - Seven Days
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX