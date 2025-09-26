In review: Lawmakers' Israel trip, towns tackling social issues, Shaftbury solar farm
A bipartisan group of Vermont lawmakers traveled to Israel amid mounting criticism of the country’s offensive in Gaza.
Plus, towns try a new model to tackle the overlapping issues of crime, addiction and homelessness.
And a massive solar farm in Shaftsbury wins approval.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Kevin McCallum - Seven Days
- Liam Elder-Connors - Vermont Public
Dive deeper
- Vermont lawmakers traveled to Israel amid mounting criticism of the country’s offensive in Gaza (Vermont Public)
- Holy Smoke: State Approves Giant Solar Farm on Scenic Road (Seven Days)
- Vermont towns try new model to tackle overlapping issues of crime, addiction and homelessness (Vermont Public)
- Vermont signs new deal to continue holding federal immigration detainees (Vermont Public)