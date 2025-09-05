In review: Hydropower's future, PAC targets climate action, Johnson town office move
New clean water regulations are raising questions about the future of hydroelectric dams in the state.
Plus, a conservative PAC targets climate action in Vermont.
And the town of Johnson and Vermont State University announce an innovative new partnership.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb (Moderator) - Vermont Public
- Kevin McCallum - Seven Days
- Austyn Gaffney - VTDigger
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX