Vermont This Week

In review: Hydropower's future, PAC targets climate action, Johnson town office move

Published September 5, 2025 at 4:35 PM EDT

New clean water regulations are raising questions about the future of hydroelectric dams in the state.

Plus, a conservative PAC targets climate action in Vermont.

And the town of Johnson and Vermont State University announce an innovative new partnership.

