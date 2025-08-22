In review: Scott disputes sanctuary state claim, outcry on ICE at BTV, Long Trail record
Following threats of financial consequences from the Trump administration, Gov. Phil Scott this week disputed allegations that Vermont is a "sanctuary state."
Plus, BTV airport officials are considering their options amid a public outcry over ICE’s use of the airport.
And, an American ultramarathon runner sets a new Long Trail record.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator
- Elodie Reed - Vermont Public
- Auditi Guha - VTDigger
- Aaron Calvin - Stowe Reporter / News & Citizen
