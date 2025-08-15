Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

In review: Canadian tourism drop, Burlington encampment problem, corrections commissioner steps down

Published August 15, 2025 at 4:24 PM EDT

Communities in Northern Vermont are feeling the economic effect of a strained relationship with their Canadian neighbors.

Plus, we’ll learn about the two urban park rangers responding to Burlington's growing number of homeless encampments.

And, with Vermont’s corrections commissioner stepping down today, we look at the state of the state’s prison system.

