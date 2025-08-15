In review: Canadian tourism drop, Burlington encampment problem, corrections commissioner steps down
Communities in Northern Vermont are feeling the economic effect of a strained relationship with their Canadian neighbors.
Plus, we’ll learn about the two urban park rangers responding to Burlington's growing number of homeless encampments.
And, with Vermont’s corrections commissioner stepping down today, we look at the state of the state’s prison system.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator
- Liam Elder-Connors - Vermont Public
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public
- Derek Brouwer - Seven Days
