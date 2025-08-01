Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

In review: UVM Health layoffs, education agency hire, Vermont soccer's big weekend

Published August 1, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT

Vermont’s largest hospital system announced dozens of layoffs this week as part of a plan to cut nearly $185 million in spending by the end of next year.

Plus, a Vermont Agency of Education hire raises questions.

And, a big weekend ahead for soccer fans in the state.

