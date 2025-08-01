In review: UVM Health layoffs, education agency hire, Vermont soccer's big weekend
Vermont’s largest hospital system announced dozens of layoffs this week as part of a plan to cut nearly $185 million in spending by the end of next year.
Plus, a Vermont Agency of Education hire raises questions.
And, a big weekend ahead for soccer fans in the state.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator
- Lexi Krupp - Vermont Public
- Liam Elder-Connors - Vermont Public
- Mark Johnson - WCAX
Dive deeper
- A man was ordered to pay millions for filming teens undressing. Then he got an education agency job (Vermont Public)
- UVM Health Network announces layoffs, over $180M in cuts (Vermont Public)
- More modest proposals for health insurance rates still leave major affordability concerns (Vermont Public)
- Culture Shift at UVM Health Network? (WCAX)
- Vermont corrections commissioner to step down, former Burlington police chief will take over (Vermont Public)