In review: Detained superintendent, food benefits slashed, Burlington meal program pushback
A Vermont superintendent is left reeling this week, after border agents at a Texas port of entry detained him for several hours and searched his devices.
Plus, thousands of Vermonters will see federal food benefits eliminated or reduced.
And, a free food distribution program faces pushback in Burlington.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public
- Sasha Goldstein - Seven Days
- Laura Ullman - WCAX
