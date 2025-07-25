Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

LIVE at 9 p.m.: Tune into our live radio broadcast from the Eye on the Sky Stargazing Party at Sugarbush, and head outside to learn more about the night sky.

Vermont This Week
In review: Detained superintendent, food benefits slashed, Burlington meal program pushback

Published July 25, 2025 at 4:02 PM EDT

A Vermont superintendent is left reeling this week, after border agents at a Texas port of entry detained him for several hours and searched his devices.

Plus, thousands of Vermonters will see federal food benefits eliminated or reduced.

And, a free food distribution program faces pushback in Burlington.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

