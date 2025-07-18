In review: FEMA buyouts, GMT's decline, Montpelier homeless encampment
Municipalities and service providers are struggling to support a growing number of homeless Vermonters.
Plus, hundreds of property owners still await FEMA buyout money.
And, Green Mountain Transit faces challenges as it looks to the future.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator
- Carly Berlin - Vermont Public/VTDigger
- Derek Brouwer - Seven Days
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
