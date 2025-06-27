Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Copley birthing center, education reform impacts, Amazon in Essex

Published June 27, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT

With the planned closure of Copley Hospital's birthing center, expecting families in Lamoille County will have to travel farther to give birth.

Also, will independent schools make the grade as Vermont presses forward with education reform?

And, the fight over Amazon in Essex.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

