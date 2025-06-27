In review: Copley birthing center, education reform impacts, Amazon in Essex
With the planned closure of Copley Hospital's birthing center, expecting families in Lamoille County will have to travel farther to give birth.
Also, will independent schools make the grade as Vermont presses forward with education reform?
And, the fight over Amazon in Essex.
