In review: Motel program veto, housing infrastructure law, education reform deal
Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a bill that would have overhauled Vermont’s homelessness response system, saying it does not adequately reduce the size or cost of the motel voucher program.
Plus, a new financing tool for housing infrastructure has become law.
And House and Senate negotiators, as well as the Scott administration, have struck a deal on a major education reform package.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public
- Carly Berlin - Vermont Public/VTDigger
- Austyn Gaffney - VTDigger
