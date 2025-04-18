In review: Outrage after ICE arrest, feds' use of prisons, Social Security lawsuit
A Vermont resident's arrest by ICE agents sparks outrage. Plus, calls are growing for Gov. Phil Scott to end an agreement that allows federal immigration authorities to lodge detainees in state prisons.
And, Vermont joins another lawsuit against the Trump administration, this one focused on the Social Security Administration.
This week's panel
- Cat Viglienzoni - Guest moderator - WCAX
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public
- Mark Johnson - WCAX
- Kevin McCallum - Seven Days
