Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Outrage after ICE arrest, feds' use of prisons, Social Security lawsuit

Published April 18, 2025 at 4:16 PM EDT

A Vermont resident's arrest by ICE agents sparks outrage. Plus, calls are growing for Gov. Phil Scott to end an agreement that allows federal immigration authorities to lodge detainees in state prisons.

And, Vermont joins another lawsuit against the Trump administration, this one focused on the Social Security Administration.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

