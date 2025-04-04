In review: State budget risks, perilous health care assessment, Vermont's alcohol problem
House lawmakers have given final approval to a state budget that relies on hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding that might evaporate by summer.
Plus, Vermont's top health care regulator says the system is "at a breaking point."
And, a report out from Seven Days says Vermont needs to confront a drinking problem.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public
- Mikaela Lefrak - Vermont Public
- Colin Flanders - Seven Days
