In review: Motel voucher debate, Canada tariffs, ICE arrest rumors
The debate over Vermont’s motel voucher program heats up, as the Scott administration rejects a Democratic compromise proposal on a midyear spending bill.
Plus, a Newport roundtable highlights the economic uncertainty and emotional pain caused by Trump’s Canada tariffs.
And, ICE arrest rumors in Stowe put workers on edge.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator - Vermont Public
- Carly Berlin - VTDigger/Vermont Public
- Stephen Biddix - NBC5
- Aaron Calvin - Stowe Reporter/News & Citizen
