Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Motel voucher debate, Canada tariffs, ICE arrest rumors

Published March 21, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT

The debate over Vermont’s motel voucher program heats up, as the Scott administration rejects a Democratic compromise proposal on a midyear spending bill.

Plus, a Newport roundtable highlights the economic uncertainty and emotional pain caused by Trump’s Canada tariffs.

And, ICE arrest rumors in Stowe put workers on edge.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

