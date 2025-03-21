In review: Motel voucher debate, Canada tariffs, ICE arrest rumors

The debate over Vermont’s motel voucher program heats up, as the Scott administration rejects a Democratic compromise proposal on a midyear spending bill.

Plus, a Newport roundtable highlights the economic uncertainty and emotional pain caused by Trump’s Canada tariffs.

And, ICE arrest rumors in Stowe put workers on edge.

