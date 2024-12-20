In review: Agricultural worker wages, juvenile justice reforms, health care in Lamoille County
With Vermont’s 2025 legislative session just weeks away, lawmakers consider minimum wage recommendations for agricultural workers.
Plus, the Scott administration plans a push to delay ‘Raise the Age’ juvenile justice reforms for a fourth year in a row.
And a look at health care in Lamoille County.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Elodie Reed - Vermont Public
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Aaron Calvin - Stowe Reporter / News & Citizen
