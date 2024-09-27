In review: Hotel evictions concerns, FEMA woes, emissions lawsuit
Advocates and state leaders are continuing to put pressure on Gov. Phil Scott to intervene on motel program evictions.
Plus, how FEMA's plodding bureaucracy is exacting a financial toll on Vermont towns.
And an environmental group has sued Vermont, saying the state is not doing enough to reduce emissions.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public
- Tim McQuiston - Vermont Business Magazine
Dive deeper
- FEMA's plodding bureaucracy exacts financial toll on Vermont towns (Vermont Public)
- Conservation group sues Vermont for failing to meet emissions targets (WCAX)
- Scott administration urges state departments to keep spending tight (Seven Days)
- Vt. judge hears lawsuit over interim ed secretary appointment (WCAX)
- Vermont towns urge state to open up shelters, camping options for unhoused residents leaving motels (Vermont Public)
- Vermont Agency of Education releases 2023-24 Statewide Assessment results, gaps remain (Vermont Business Magazine)