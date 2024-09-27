Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
In review: Hotel evictions concerns, FEMA woes, emissions lawsuit

Published September 27, 2024 at 5:15 PM EDT
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.

Advocates and state leaders are continuing to put pressure on Gov. Phil Scott to intervene on motel program evictions.

Plus, how FEMA's plodding bureaucracy is exacting a financial toll on Vermont towns.

And an environmental group has sued Vermont, saying the state is not doing enough to reduce emissions.

