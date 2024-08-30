In review: UNH election and economy polls, health insurance costs, EEE warnings
Vermont's top journalists delve into the most important news stories each week.
Newly-released polls from the University of New Hampshire show politically diverse Vermonters support Gov. Scott, and that voters generally exhibit party-affiliated economic beliefs.
Plus, a look at health insurance costs in Vermont compared to the rest of the country, and diving into concerns surrounding Vermont’s health care system at large.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb Moderator - Vermont Public
- Peter D’Auria - VTDigger
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Mark Johnson - WCAX
Dive deeper
