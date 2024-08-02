In review: Northeast Kindgom flooding, lieutenant governor debates, saving local news
Vermont's top journalists join host Mitch Wertlieb to delve into the most important news stories each week.
With residents and state leaders alike still reeling from the impact of devastating storms less than a month ago, flash flooding this week tore through rural communities in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.
Plus, the Republican and Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor make the case for why they’re the best person for the job.
And a recent Seven Days article explores the challenges facing Vermont's local news publishers, and asks the question, can they be saved?
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb (Moderator) - Vermont Public
- Mikaela Lefrak - Vermont Public
- Colin Flanders - Seven Days
- Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public
Dive deeper
- Flash flooding tears through rural communities in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom (Vermont Public)
- UVM Medical Center Earns Approval for New Surgical Facility (Seven Days)
- Vermont's Local News Publishers Are Endangered. Can They Be Saved? (Seven Days)
- Welch urges Congress to pass disaster aid package (WCAX)
- Bill Mares, a Renaissance man who loved Vermont, dies at 83 (VTDigger)