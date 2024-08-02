Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week

In review: Northeast Kindgom flooding, lieutenant governor debates, saving local news

Published August 2, 2024 at 5:23 PM EDT
Vermont's top journalists join host Mitch Wertlieb to delve into the most important news stories each week.

With residents and state leaders alike still reeling from the impact of devastating storms less than a month ago, flash flooding this week tore through rural communities in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.

Plus, the Republican and Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor make the case for why they’re the best person for the job.

And a recent Seven Days article explores the challenges facing Vermont's local news publishers, and asks the question, can they be saved?

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

