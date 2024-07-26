In review: Flood recovery, tax sale reform, St. Johnsbury's revitalization
Vermont's top journalists join host Mitch Wertlieb to delve into the most important news stories each week.
Flood cleanup efforts are continuing across the state, with mental health experts encouraging those impacted by flooding to prioritize self-care.
Plus, two Vermont tax sale lawsuits are settled, and a new law adds protections. And, learn about what’s lead to the revitalization of St. Johnsbury.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb (Moderator) - Vermont Public
- Calvin Cutler - WCAX
- Liam Elder-Connors - Vermont Public
- Anne Wallace Allen - Seven Days
