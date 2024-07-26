Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Flood recovery, tax sale reform, St. Johnsbury's revitalization

Published July 26, 2024 at 4:13 PM EDT
Vermont's top journalists join host Mitch Wertlieb to delve into the most important news stories each week.

Flood cleanup efforts are continuing across the state, with mental health experts encouraging those impacted by flooding to prioritize self-care.

Plus, two Vermont tax sale lawsuits are settled, and a new law adds protections. And, learn about what’s lead to the revitalization of St. Johnsbury.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

