Past, present, and future: Celebrating 100 years of Vermont State Parks
State Parks Special
Vermont State Parks are celebrating their 100th anniversary this year. On today’s show, we’ll discuss the past, present and future of some of the state’s most treasured assets. Ahead, on a special edition of Vermont This Week.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Mitch Wertlieb (Moderator) - Vermont Public
- Judy Chaves - Author & Historian
- Nate Mckeen - Director of State Parks
- Ali Kosiba - UVM, Extension assistant professor of forestry