Vermont This Week

In review: Six veto overrides, governor's office sued, Burlington pursues overdose prevention center

Published June 21, 2024 at 6:58 PM EDT
Legislature overrides six of Scott's vetoes | State senators sue over ‘interim’ Education Secretary

After a whirlwind veto session during which lawmakers overrode six of Gov. Phil Scott's vetoes, Scott chided Democratic legislators as "arrogant" in their approach.

"The executive branch should have a say in this. I don’t know of any other governor who is experiencing what I’m experiencing in terms of this supermajority,” Scott said Tuesday.

House Speaker Jill Krowinski responded, “What you saw out there is compromise and so what he’s saying doesn’t match the reality of what’s happening in this building, in my chamber, and what we’re hearing from Vermonters."

Plus, two state senators are suing the governor's office over the appointment of Zoie Saunders as interim education secretary.

And following a veto override, Burlington hopes to have Vermont’s first overdose prevention center open within a year.
 
