In review: Homeless housing plan, renewable energy goals, and Proposition One

This week on Vermont This Week, news from the Statehouse regarding the Senate's passage of the Budget Adjustment Act and what we know about the newly negotiated $80/night hotel-motel rate, and how it might impact those utilizing the program.

Also: conversations about conservation, discussing some of the concerns surrounding the cost of the Renewable Energy Standard bill as it makes its way through the Legislature, a bill to ban pesticides toxic to bees taking a key step forward, and lawmakers considering a bill to diversify voices on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board.

