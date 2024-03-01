Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Homeless housing plan, renewable energy goals, and Proposition One

Published March 1, 2024 at 6:13 PM EST
Bill Approved to Extend Motel Program, Send Aid to Flood-Impacted Towns

This week on Vermont This Week, news from the Statehouse regarding the Senate's passage of the Budget Adjustment Act and what we know about the newly negotiated $80/night hotel-motel rate, and how it might impact those utilizing the program.

Also: conversations about conservation, discussing some of the concerns surrounding the cost of the Renewable Energy Standard bill as it makes its way through the Legislature, a bill to ban pesticides toxic to bees taking a key step forward, and lawmakers considering a bill to diversify voices on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week’s panel

Dive deeper

Vermont This Week is sponsored in part by Lintilhac Foundation and Milne Travel.

Tags
Vermont This Week Local NewsVideoVermont Legislature