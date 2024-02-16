In review: Ambitious housing plans, education budgets, and sports gambling revenue

Vermont’s congressional delegation was heard from in Washington this week. In the House, Congresswoman Becca Balint proposed an ambitious plan to build more housing. And in the Senate, Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch made a lonely stand against sending more money to Israel.

In Montpelier, lawmakers tried to rush through a last minute fix to an education spending disaster. But no one knows if it will work. Gov. Phil Scott wants more focus on public safety, and some Democrats want more taxes on the wealthy.

Meanwhile, sports gamblers are breaking financial projections, and a Franklin County hero has broken her own record. All that and more ahead on Vermont This Week.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.



This week’s panel

Dive deeper

Vermont This Week is sponsored in part by Lintilhac Foundation and Milne Travel.