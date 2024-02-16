Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Ambitious housing plans, education budgets, and sports gambling revenue

Published February 16, 2024 at 5:30 PM EST
Vermont This Week for Friday, February 16, 2024

Vermont’s congressional delegation was heard from in Washington this week. In the House, Congresswoman Becca Balint proposed an ambitious plan to build more housing. And in the Senate, Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch made a lonely stand against sending more money to Israel.

In Montpelier, lawmakers tried to rush through a last minute fix to an education spending disaster. But no one knows if it will work. Gov. Phil Scott wants more focus on public safety, and some Democrats want more taxes on the wealthy.

Meanwhile, sports gamblers are breaking financial projections, and a Franklin County hero has broken her own record. All that and more ahead on Vermont This Week.

Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen.

This week’s panel

Dive deeper

