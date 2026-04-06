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Vermont Edition

What is appropriate–and inappropriate–conduct in the workplace?

By Jenn Jarecki,
Andrea Laurion
Published April 6, 2026 at 4:48 PM EDT

A Burlington House representative recently resigned following an internal sexual harassment probe. While the story brought workplace sexual harassment into local headlines, the subject is by no means new.

Today's show is a conversation on appropriate and inappropriate behavior in the workplace. Kris Brines, an employment attorney with Paul Frank + Collins, shared the importance of setting expectations around workplace culture and bridging the gap between generations. Cary Brown, executive director of the Vermont Commission on Women, pointed listeners to the Workplace For All site for additional information on statewide laws regarding discrimination and harassment.

We also heard from two local educators who work with young people on consent, empowerment and concepts around healthy masculinity: Chelsea Corrow, a social change program coordinator for the advocacy organization Umbrella in the Northeast Kingdom, and Steve Sheeler, middle school social studies teacher and varsity football coach at U-32 Middle & High School in East Montpelier.

Paul Frank + Collins is a Vermont Public fiscal sponsor.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 6, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

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Vermont Edition
Jenn Jarecki
Jenn Jarecki is Vermont Public's Morning Edition host.
See stories by Jenn Jarecki
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion