With more than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface covered by water, what’s contained in all that H 2 O is pretty important. A Granville-based marine conservation and expedition scientist has traveled as far as Antarctica to sample and study microplastics in the world’s water supply, chronicling and explaining the dangers they pose.

Rachael Z. Miller explores the choices around the plastics in our daily lives in her new book, Decision-Making in the Age of Plastics: A choose-your-own-adventure style guide to purchasing while balancing your health, the environment and your budget.

Originally broadcast live on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

