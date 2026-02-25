Vermont's 'Wildlife Action Plan'

What does the timber rattlesnake have in common with the eastern meadowlark? Or how about the elm-leaved goldenrod and the Green Mountain quillwort?

These plant and animal species are all classified as endangered or threatened in Vermont. And right now, local biologists are working to update the state’s Wildlife Action Plan. That plan is basically a wildlife-focused conservation blueprint for the state. The team that’s been working on it is proposing some changes that could mark a shift in how the state thinks about conservation.

Recently I sat down with Dr. Rosalind Renfrew to learn more. She’s based in Montpelier as the Wildlife Diversity Program lead for Vermont Fish & Wildlife. We were also joined by Kent McFarland from the Vermont Center for Ecostudies in Norwich.

