A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont's 'Wildlife Action Plan'

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published February 25, 2026 at 12:01 PM EST

What does the timber rattlesnake have in common with the eastern meadowlark? Or how about the elm-leaved goldenrod and the Green Mountain quillwort?

These plant and animal species are all classified as endangered or threatened in Vermont. And right now, local biologists are working to update the state’s Wildlife Action Plan. That plan is basically a wildlife-focused conservation blueprint for the state. The team that’s been working on it is proposing some changes that could mark a shift in how the state thinks about conservation.

Recently I sat down with Dr. Rosalind Renfrew to learn more. She’s based in Montpelier as the Wildlife Diversity Program lead for Vermont Fish & Wildlife. We were also joined by Kent McFarland from the Vermont Center for Ecostudies in Norwich.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

EnviromentWildlife
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
