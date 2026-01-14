Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Merrymac Farm Sanctuary sets the bar high on saving Vermont's animals

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published January 14, 2026 at 3:12 PM EST

The residents of Merrymac Farm may speak different languages, but they’re all a family. At this animal sanctuary in Charlotte, you’ll hear oinks, squawks, neighs, brays, and quacks reverberating through the barnyard. All the animals here were either abandoned, neglected or unable to be cared for by their previous owners. Merrymac gives them a forever home.

The world of animal rescue can be fraught with mismanagement and abuse. That’s why a new accreditation Merrymac recently received means so much to its staff. Founder and director Era MacDonald discusses her work, the accreditation and her animals.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Animal Rehabilitation Farming Vermont Edition Local News
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here and Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
