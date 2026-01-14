Merrymac Farm Sanctuary sets the bar high on saving Vermont's animals

The residents of Merrymac Farm may speak different languages, but they’re all a family. At this animal sanctuary in Charlotte, you’ll hear oinks, squawks, neighs, brays, and quacks reverberating through the barnyard. All the animals here were either abandoned, neglected or unable to be cared for by their previous owners. Merrymac gives them a forever home.

The world of animal rescue can be fraught with mismanagement and abuse. That’s why a new accreditation Merrymac recently received means so much to its staff. Founder and director Era MacDonald discusses her work, the accreditation and her animals.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

