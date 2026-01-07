Vermont's top health care regulator on the year ahead
Nearly one billion dollars will be injected into Vermont’s health care system over the next five years. The money will come from the federal government’s new Rural Health Transformation Fund.
Owen Foster, the chair of the Green Mountain Care Board, shares his thoughts on this infusion of federal dollars. The state is also preparing for a major blow caused by federal cuts to Medicaid.
This show also included a discussion of Vermont's economy with the Public Assets Institute.
Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
