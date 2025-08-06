Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

⚠️ Our Burlington-area TV station, WETK (Channel 33) is off the air for maintenance until 5 p.m. Watch our TV livestream.

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Activists push back against ICE efforts to move immigrant detainees out of Vermont

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published August 6, 2025 at 2:30 PM EDT

ICE detentions and deportations have significantly increased under the second Trump administration. Nearly 57,000 people were in ICE custody as of July 27th, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

This visible uptick in detentions and deportations has activated activists working on behalf of immigrants. VTDigger reporter Austyn Gaffney shares an inside look at her recent reporting on immigration.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Local NewsImmigrationCustoms & ImmigrationVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
See stories by Daniela Fierro