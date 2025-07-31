Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

"Biraland," explores our connection to the natural world

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published July 31, 2025 at 12:15 PM EDT

A new musical comedy video series explores the natural world and our connection to it. It’s called “Biraland,” and it’s a 20-part video series created by Bira Vanara. He’s a multimedia artist and musician in Middlebury. "Biraland" features a host of offbeat characters, catchy original music and wild effects, all conceived of and performed by its creator. Biraland was funded in part by Vermont Public’s Made Here Fund, which supports a diverse group of video and filmmakers across the state.

Broadcast live on Thursday July 31, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here &amp; Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
