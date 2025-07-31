"Biraland," explores our connection to the natural world

A new musical comedy video series explores the natural world and our connection to it. It’s called “Biraland,” and it’s a 20-part video series created by Bira Vanara. He’s a multimedia artist and musician in Middlebury. "Biraland" features a host of offbeat characters, catchy original music and wild effects, all conceived of and performed by its creator. Biraland was funded in part by Vermont Public’s Made Here Fund, which supports a diverse group of video and filmmakers across the state.

Broadcast live on Thursday July 31, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

