Contemporary indigenous art exhibit at Shelburne Museum invites you to make noise

Shelburne Museum in Chittenden County celebrates a wide range of American art. If you visit, you’ll find everything from a round barn full of circus-themed figurines, to a Ticonderoga steamboat permanently beached on a green field. Through the end of October, you can also visit the exhibition “Making a Noise: Indigenous Sound Art.” The pieces on display are all by Indigenous artists, and they merge sound and textile design to create interactive works.

Victoria Sunnergren is Shelburne Museum’s curator of Native American Art. She tells us more about the artists and their work.

Broadcast live on Thursday, July 17 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.